Northland Power Announces Entry Into Spanish Renewables Market Through Acquisition of a 540 MW Operating Wind and Solar Portfolio and ...

(Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) Once each asset reaches the end of its regulatory life, it is expected that the project will either ... "Today's announcement further demonstrates's continued growth and leadership in ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Northland Power

Passaparola Magazine

... with approximately $800 million of available liquidity to fund future growth initiatives TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Inc. ("" or the " Company ") (TSX: NPI) ...TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Inc. ("" or the " Company ") (TSX: NPI) today reported operating and financial results for three months and year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts set out herein ...