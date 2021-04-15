ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: nuovo Smartphone con telecamera TrinityH&M e Maisie Williams sbarcano in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAverMedia annuncia la webcam PW513 4K certificata da ZoomIL TORNEO MONDIALE DI CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE FA IL SUO RITORNOActivision: progressi del sistema Anti-Cheat di Call of DutySky: Children of the Light annunciato per Nintendo SwitchGiornata della Terra: Cellularline festeggia 1.000 alberi su Treedom ...Il packaging di PS5 è completamente riciclabile Paolo Del Debbio : Chi è la nuova fidanzata?Dirigente del Miur tenta il suicidio : Giovanna Boda era indagata per ...

Crane Capacity Record Breaker | XCMG Crawler Crane XGC88000 Completes Installation of 2600-ton Hydrogenation Reactor in China 10 Days Ahead of Schedule

- LIANYUNGANG, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGC88000, the world's largest Crawler Crane ...

Crane Capacity Record Breaker: XCMG Crawler Crane XGC88000 Completes Installation of 2600-ton Hydrogenation Reactor in China 10 Days Ahead of Schedule (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) - LIANYUNGANG, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

XGC88000, the world's largest Crawler Crane developed by XCMG (SHE:000425) with a Record-breaking Capacity of 4,000 tons, has once again set a new hoisting Record on April 10 at the Shenghong refinery project construction site in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province as it successfully completed the Installation of 2,600 tons of tower equipment. The world's No.1 Crawler Crane, with CE Mark approved, has three internationally pioneering technologies, six world-leading technologies and more than 80 national patents. The XGC88000 was a major breakthrough in the industry and the first model to realize modular ...
