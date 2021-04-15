Crane Capacity Record Breaker: XCMG Crawler Crane XGC88000 Completes Installation of 2600-ton Hydrogenation Reactor in China 10 Days Ahead of Schedule (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) - LIANYUNGANG, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
XGC88000, the world's largest Crawler Crane developed by XCMG (SHE:000425) with a Record-breaking Capacity of 4,000 tons, has once again set a new hoisting Record on April 10 at the Shenghong refinery project construction site in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province as it successfully completed the Installation of 2,600 tons of tower equipment. The world's No.1 Crawler Crane, with CE Mark approved, has three internationally pioneering technologies, six world-leading technologies and more than 80 national patents. The XGC88000 was a major breakthrough in the industry and the first model to realize modular
