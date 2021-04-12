Aran Biomedical Expansion: Galway Implantable Device Manufacturer to create 150 New Jobs (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) Galway, Ireland, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In response to growing business demand, Aran Biomedical Teoranta, a leading biomaterials contract Manufacturer of proprietary medical Devices, today announced the creation of 150 new Jobs over 3 years. Additionally, the Company announced its plan to build a new, purpose-built facility in Spiddal, Galway. The investment is supported by the Irish Government, through Údarás na Gaeltachta. The positions have been created to meet increased demand in the company's operations, in both the design services and commercial manufacturing segments of the company's business. New Jobs will be created in Production, Engineering, Quality and Supply Chain Management.
