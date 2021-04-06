Golf Impact arriva a maggio per dispositivi MobileLG CHIUDE IL BUSINESS DELLA TELEFONIA A LIVELLO GLOBALE505 Games acquista l'IP di GhostrunnerR-Type Final 2 - demo e i preordini digitali disponibiliLogitech G333 RecensioneIsola Dei Famosi: Eiminata Miryea Denise Pipitone è Viva? Gruppo sanguigno di Olesya entro il weekendSummit E13 Flip Evo, il primo convertibile firmato MSI arriva in ...GTA Online: omaggio a tutte le acrobazieOUTRIDERS È DISPONIBILE ORA

Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company ...

Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the initiation of Crossover arms in two ongoing Clinical Trials of NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 Vaccine candidate. Crossover ensures the administration of active Vaccine to all participants in the Trials and has begun for Novavax' Phase 2b Trial in South Africa and its pivotal Phase 3 Trial in the United Kingdom. Under Novavax' updated Clinical Trial protocols1, all participants in the UK and US Phase 3 Trials ...
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious ...
