Maybelline New York Announces ITZY As Global Spokesmodels (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) NEW York, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is excited to announce K-pop band ITZY as the newest Global Spokesmodels to join the Maybelline family. Marking the first-ever musical group signed to the brand, ITZY's members - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna - join Maybelline's diverse talent roster including supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Storm Reid. Formed in 2019 and signed by JYP Entertainment, ITZY burst onto the scene by smashing records with "Dalla Dalla," the quintet's debut single that peaked at #2 on Billboard's YouTube chart and #1 on iTunes' song chart in twelve regions. With four albums, a successful reality series, an 11-city showcase tour, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is excited to announce K-pop band ITZY as the newest Global Spokesmodels to join the Maybelline family. Marking the first-ever musical group signed to the brand, ITZY's members - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna - join Maybelline's diverse talent roster including supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Storm Reid. Formed in 2019 and signed by JYP Entertainment, ITZY burst onto the scene by smashing records with "Dalla Dalla," the quintet's debut single that peaked at #2 on Billboard's YouTube chart and #1 on iTunes' song chart in twelve regions. With four albums, a successful reality series, an 11-city showcase tour, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Scontiamolo : IN SCONTO: Maybelline New York Classic Volum’ Express Mascara, Volume Naturale, Nero - TShopItalia1 : New photo posted in Telegram Shop: '?? Maybelline New York Fondotinta Fit Me Matte&Poreless, Finish Opacizzante e Fi… - ilariyamattei : Perché la voce della pubblicità del mascara Sky High di Maybelline New York mi sembra quella di Gossip Girl? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maybelline New
Offerte Amazon Primavera: sconti oltre il 50% sui prodotti L'Oréal, Maybelline e Garnier... vi permetteranno di acquistare prodotti di marchi come L'Oréal, Maybelline e Garnier con ribassi ...68 ( 114,95 ) Luigi's Mansion 3 - 49,13 ( 59,99 ) Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 49,90 (...
Donne e make up: il rossetto mattoIl rossetto liquido a lunga tenuta Maybelline Matte Ink fa parte della City Edition e si ispira allo stile di New York, che non passa mai di moda. Si tratta di un prodotto che dura fino a 16 ore e ...
30 Migliori Mineral 89 Vichy Testato e Qualificato FPSGames.IT
Maybelline New York Announces ITZY As Global SpokesmodelsNEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is excited to announce K-pop band ITZY as the newest ...
Cos’è questa moda delle sopracciglia all’insùChi fa spesso acquisti di cosmetici online, visita siti dedicati ai trucchi o per qualche altro motivo è stato individuato dall’algoritmo di Google e dei social network come un possibile acquirente di ...
Maybelline NewSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maybelline New