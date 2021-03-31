Maybelline New York Announces ITZY As Global Spokesmodels

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) NEW, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/New, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is excited to announce K-pop bandas the newestto join thefamily. Marking the first-ever musical group signed to the brand,'s members - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna - join's diverse talent roster including supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Storm Reid. Formed in 2019 and signed by JYP Entertainment,burst onto the scene by smashing records with "Dalla Dalla," the quintet's debut single that peaked at #2 on Billboard's YouTube chart and #1 on iTunes' song chart in twelve regions. With four albums, a successful reality series, an 11-city showcase tour, and ...