Cops seize 60 mn dangerous face masks across Italy

Advertising

antbar12 : L'amministrazione chiede alla corte suprema di lasciare entrare i poliziotti nelle case per prendere le armi senza… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cops seize

ROME, MAR 30 - Italian police on Tuesday seized over 60 million dangerous COVID - 19 face masks across Italy. Police said they did not comply with proper standards and were dangerous to public health. ...ROME, MAR 15 - Carabinieri NAS health police on Monday started seizing doses of AstraZeneca COVID - 19 vaccine from a batch that officials in the northern region of Piedmont suspended the use of on ...ROME, MAR 30 - Italian police on Tuesday seized over 60 million dangerous COVID-19 face masks across Italy. Police said they did not comply with proper standards and were dangerous to public health. T ...ROME, MAR 15 - Carabinieri NAS health police on Monday started seizing doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from a batch that officials in the northern region of Piedmont suspended the use of on Sund ...