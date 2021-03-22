Manchester City, il rinnovo di Aguero è un rebus: Danny Ings è l’uomo giusto per sostituirlo? (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) Il Manchester City sta procedendo a passo spedito verso la conquista della Premier League.VIDEO Premier League, Aston Villa-Tottenham 0-2: Mourinho ritrova il sorriso, gli highlights del matchLa squadra allenata da Pep Guardiola, dopo un avvio singhiozzante, ha trovato la quadratura e non sta lasciando punti per strada. Non tutto però è rose e fiori, Sergio Aguero andrà in scadenza alla fine di questa stagione e il rinnovo rimane un rebus. Le parti non avrebbero ancora raggiunto un accordo e i Citizens si stanno cominciando a muovere per valutare le possibili alternative.Il candidato principale per andare ad occupare il ruolo di centravanti nella prossima annata in caso di partenza di Aguero sarebbe Danny Ings. L'attaccante del Southampton sta giocando ... Leggi su mediagol
Napoli, boom Zielinski: tre club su di luiSecondo Radio Kiss Kiss Napol i, il centrocampista polacco piace a Liverpool, Manchester City e Barcellona.
La costruzione dal basso e il 'portiere volante'Un altro portiere brasiliano, Ederson , si è dimostrato un abilissimo con i piedi, rendendosi subito fondamentale per il Manchester City di Guardiola. Non soltanto capacità di impostare, ma anche un ...
Everton-Manchester City 0-2: gol di Gundogan e De Bruyne, Pep in semifinale di FA Cup Sky Sport
Barron'sMohamed Salah has urged Liverpool to make the best of their "tough" season by pushing for Champions League glory. Jurgen Klopp's side are certain to surrender the Premier League title after a ...
Premier League's relentlessness has offered no chance to think – until nowBreaking that down to illustrate the increased workloads of individual teams, Manchester City have already played 16 Premier League games this calendar year when in 2019 they had played 10, and only ...
