Levere Holdings Corp. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) BERLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Levere Holdings Corp. (the "Company") announced today the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering of 25,000,000 units at $10 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") in the United States and trade under the ticker symbol "LVRAU" beginning on March 19, 2021. The Company is sponsored by Goggo Network GmbH. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the mobility industry (focusing on the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles), with a presence in EMEA or high potential for an EMEA entrance or ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Levere Holdings Corp. (the "Company") announced today the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering of 25,000,000 units at $10 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") in the United States and trade under the ticker symbol "LVRAU" beginning on March 19, 2021. The Company is sponsored by Goggo Network GmbH. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the mobility industry (focusing on the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles), with a presence in EMEA or high potential for an EMEA entrance or ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Levere HoldingsModa. La Versace autunno inverno 2021-22 rifiorisce MAM-e
Levere Holdings Corp. Announces Pricing of Initial Public OfferingBERLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levere Holdings Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 ...
Levere HoldingsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Levere Holdings