Come le aziende possono sfruttare i social nel 2021Uomini e Donne, Gero Natale: Chi è il cavaliere trono over EA Play sbarca su PC per i membri di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e Xbox ...DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Parte 2 disponibile domaniNVIDIA - Integrazione con DLSS per l’UE4 e Crysis Remastered Human Fall Flat Mobile si aggiorna con due nuovi livelliRed Dead Online: Ricompense doppie per le missioni Free RoamSony HT-S40R: Audio home cinema surround a tutta potenzaSony presenta SRS-XB13: uno speaker ultracompatto e potenteRecovery plan, le schede di Draghi sono quelle del Conte 2!

Indivumed Announces Expansion Into Drug Development | Formation of Ix Therapeutics

Joint Venture with Xlife Sciences Will Enable Drug Development Programs for Focused Cancer Entities ...

zazoom
Commenta
Indivumed Announces Expansion Into Drug Development, Formation of Ix Therapeutics (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) Joint Venture with Xlife Sciences Will Enable Drug Development Programs for Focused Cancer Entities HAMBURG, Germany, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") announced today the founding of Ix Therapeutics GmbH ("Ix Therapeutics"), a joint venture with Xlife Sciences AG ("Xlife Sciences"), which marks Indivumed's Expansion Into target discovery and early cancer Drug Development. The collaboration opens up completely new possibilities for cancer treatment. Initially, Ix Therapeutics will work with Veraxa Biotech AG ("Veraxa") to utilize their technology for rapid Development of functional therapeutic antibodies, first focusing on colon and lung ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Indivumed Announces

Indivumed Announces Expansion Into Drug Development, Formation of Ix Therapeutics

Joint Venture with Xlife Sciences Will Enable Drug Development Programs for Focused Cancer Entities   HAMBURG, Germany, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Indivumed Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Indivumed Announces Indivumed Announces Expansion Into Drug