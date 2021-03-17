The Colour Room: Phoebe Dynevor sarà Clarice Cliff (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) Phoebe Dynevor sarà la protagonista di The Colour Room, biopic di Sky Original dedicato all’artista ceramista Clarice Cliff La Daphne Bridgerton del period drama di Netflix, Phoebe Dynevor, è stata scelta per recitare il ruolo della protagonista nel biopic di Sky Original intitolato The Colour Room e dedicato all’artista ceramista Clarice Cliff. Accanto a lei, Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey, The Crown, The Imitation Game), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Darci Shaw (Judy), Kerry Fox (Rare Beasts) e Luke Norris (Poldark). L’attrice di Bridgerton e Snatch si è detta davvero elettrizzata all’idea di recitare la parte di Clarice ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021)la protagonista di The, biopic di Sky Original dedicato all’artista ceramistaLa Daphne Bridgerton del period drama di Netflix,, è stata scelta per recitare il ruolo della protagonista nel biopic di Sky Original intitolato Thee dedicato all’artista ceramista. Accanto a lei, Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey, The Crown, The Imitation Game), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Darci Shaw (Judy), Kerry Fox (Rare Beasts) e Luke Norris (Poldark). L’attrice di Bridgerton e Snatch si è detta davvero elettrizzata all’idea di recitare la parte di...

Advertising

tuttoteKit : The Colour Room: Phoebe Dynevor sarà Clarice Cliff #TheColourRoom #tuttotek - adrianamircia : RT @MatthewGoodeIT: ?? Nuovo ruolo per Matthew che affiancherà Phoebe Dynevor nel film Sky The Colour Room, basato su una storia vera e dedi… - MatthewGoodeIT : ?? Nuovo ruolo per Matthew che affiancherà Phoebe Dynevor nel film Sky The Colour Room, basato su una storia vera e… - IntoKpopItaly : MAX ha rilasciato la tracklist del suo album 'Colour Vision (Deluxe)', in uscita il 26 marzo, nel quale è presente… - LisaLizzup : @Pennacchiiiii Stamatina in dad in inglese la maestra ga dito : today is S.Patrick’s day, the symbols are the ??, th… -