The Public Health Agency of Canada and the University of Manitoba recruiting a scientific leader to head Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) - WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/



The Public Health Agency of Canada and the University of Manitoba are collaborating in the recruitment of a scientific leader in infectious disease Laboratory science to lead Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory (NML). This individual will hold a faculty position in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Disease at the University of Manitoba and will be assigned full-time to the position of Vice-President of the National Microbiology Laboratory, reporting to the ...

