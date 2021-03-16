Xbox Wireless Headset disponibile da oggi sul mercatoCovid-19 : Vaccinazioni ai dipendenti Tim, Enel, PosteAvira presenta il nuovo Avira Security per MacXbox Series X|S: da oggi FPS Boost per cinque titoli BethesdaLOGITECH G: disponibile la K/DA Collection dedicata a League of ...Vaccini Covid-19: la fake news della reazione AdeMozambico: A Cabo Delgado sono stati brutalmente assassinati anche ...Covid-19, calo nuovi positivi ma 354 morti : AstraZeneca, in ...eFootball PES 2021: Iniziano oggi le qualificazioni a UEFA eEURO 2021SAMSUNG: AL VIA LA VENDITA DI NEO QLED

The Brattle Group Announces Principal Yvette Austin Smith as New Chair of the Board

- BOSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is excited to announce that Principal ...

The Brattle Group Announces Principal Yvette Austin Smith as New Chair of the Board (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021)

The Brattle Group is excited to announce that Principal Yvette Austin Smith has been elected as Chair of the firm's Board of Directors. Ms. Austin Smith succeeds Principal Mike Cragg, who has served as Chairman since 2016 and will remain a Director. Ms. Austin Smith is based in the firm's New York office, which she led for several years prior to being elected to the Board of Directors in 2018. She co-Chairs the Board's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Steering Committee and serves as the Practice Leader for M&A Litigation. An active member of the ...
