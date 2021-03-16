Dar Al Arkan moves actively to spread Saudi Arabian brands overseas and start works on Sidra, the first of its kind vacation and 2nd homes project in Bosnia (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) A SR500,000,000 project, the biggest real estate project in the history of Bosnia. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate development company in Saudi Arabia, has released its SR500,000,000 new luxury vacation and housing development in Bosnia for sale. The project offers the opportunity to own a second home in a haven of peace and tranquility within the heart of Europe and is rapidly becoming the top destination for investment and vacations. Work will begin on site this summer with the infrastructure and clubhouse with completion planned within 36 months. Potential buyers will be invited to select their preferred site and choose their model of villa from a range of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate development company in Saudi Arabia, has released its SR500,000,000 new luxury vacation and housing development in Bosnia for sale. The project offers the opportunity to own a second home in a haven of peace and tranquility within the heart of Europe and is rapidly becoming the top destination for investment and vacations. Work will begin on site this summer with the infrastructure and clubhouse with completion planned within 36 months. Potential buyers will be invited to select their preferred site and choose their model of villa from a range of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dar Arkan
Quara Holding Emerges as Saudi Arabia's Most Innovative Technology - Driven Investment Holding Company... Saudi Home Loans, Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), and Maalem Financing; Independent Logistics Company; Taj Lifestyle Center; T'azur insurance Company; Dar Al Arkan Online; Quara Pay; and Quara ...
Kitikaka " Mihajlovic, Prandelli e Chiambretti: occhio che il panettone è avariato... dopo l'ulteriore elogio con lacrime di commemorazione del compagno Arkan " "Colpa degli ...Magli ( Kitikaka ve l'aveva detto no? C'è sempre un avvocato ospite in un salotto sportivo tv) a dar manforte ...
Da Roberto Cavalli a Elie Saab, la moda investe nel real estate - MFFashion.com MF Fashion
Di Canio, l’avv.: «Frasi lesive contro il mio assistito, si procederà legalmente»Paolo Di Canio - ex giocatore della Lazio - è stato diffamato durante una diretta Instagram. L'avvocato ha risposto così ...
Lazio, Paparelli insultato ancora. Gottardo vergognoso: "Ha vinto la Champions della sfiga"Altro episodio da condannare nei confronti della Lazio e dei suoi tifosi. Purtroppo per l'ennesima volta di mezzo c'è la morte di Vincenzo Paparelli. Andiamo subito con la ...
Dar ArkanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dar Arkan