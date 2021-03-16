BMW e Daimler vendono Park Now al gruppo EasyPark (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) Il gruppo BMW e Daimler Mobility hanno approvato la cessione di Park Now al gruppo EasyPark. L’accordo siglato ieri conferma le indiscrezioni dello scorso febbraio e consentirà ad EasyPark di compiere un ulteriore passo strategico per diventare uno dei maggiori player globali nel campo della mobilità digitale grazie alla combinazione di tecnologie all’avanguardia e alla maggiore copertura territoriale. Le due aziende possono contare su un’ampia copertura del mercato in USA ed Europa. Park Now opera con i marchi RingGo, Park Now, Park-Line e Parkmobile in 11 Paesi e offre una vasta gamma di servizi digitali di gestione della sosta su strada e nei parcheggi in struttura in oltre 1.100 città. EasyPark è ... Leggi su sbircialanotizia (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) IlBMW eMobility hanno approvato la cessione diNow alEasy. L’accordo siglato ieri conferma le indiscrezioni dello scorso febbraio e consentirà ad Easydi compiere un ulteriore passo strategico per diventare uno dei maggiori player globali nel campo della mobilità digitale grazie alla combinazione di tecnologie all’avanguardia e alla maggiore copertura territoriale. Le due aziende possono contare su un’ampia copertura del mercato in USA ed Europa.Now opera con i marchi RingGo,Now,-Line emobile in 11 Paesi e offre una vasta gamma di servizi digitali di gestione della sosta su strada e nei parcheggi in struttura in oltre 1.100 città. Easyè ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BMW Daimler Gruppo Volkswagen - Sei 'gigafactory' in Europa entro il 2030 Per raggiungere tale obiettivo il gruppo tedesco punterà sia su Ionity , la joint venture con numerosi altri costruttori come Daimler, BMW o Ford, sia su diverse partnership strategiche. Con la ...

Volkswagen: 18mila punti ricarica per EV in Europa in 2025 La crescita, ha annunciato il gruppo durante il Power Day, avverrà attraverso una serie di partnership e con la joint venture Ionity (Bmw, Daimler, Ford e Porsche per VW) già presente in 20 mercati ...

