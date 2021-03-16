Moet et Chandon, sinonimo di champagnePRESENTATO IL CAMPIONATO FERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2021THE CREW 2 STAGIONE 2 EPISODIO 1: AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO THE AGENCYDragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds in arrivo su ...HAVEN: NUOVO STUDIO DI SVILUPPO A LAVORO SU UNA NUOVA IP PLAYSTATIONSony presenta il nuovo obiettivo FE 50 mm F1.2 G Master per il ...Red Dead Online: Pass Fuorilegge 5 ora disponibileSuccesso di vendite per Animal Crossing: New HorizonsSUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE ARRIVERÀ PRESTO PER PLAYSTATION, XBOX, ...Xbox Wireless Headset disponibile da oggi sul mercato

BMW e Daimler vendono Park Now al gruppo EasyPark
Il gruppo BMW e Daimler Mobility hanno approvato la cessione di Park Now al gruppo EasyPark. L’accordo ...

BMW e Daimler vendono Park Now al gruppo EasyPark (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) Il gruppo BMW e Daimler Mobility hanno approvato la cessione di Park Now al gruppo EasyPark. L’accordo siglato ieri conferma le indiscrezioni dello scorso febbraio e consentirà ad EasyPark di compiere un ulteriore passo strategico per diventare uno dei maggiori player globali nel campo della mobilità digitale grazie alla combinazione di tecnologie all’avanguardia e alla maggiore copertura territoriale. Le due aziende possono contare su un’ampia copertura del mercato in USA ed Europa. Park Now opera con i marchi RingGo, Park Now, Park-Line e Parkmobile in 11 Paesi e offre una vasta gamma di servizi digitali di gestione della sosta su strada e nei parcheggi in struttura in oltre 1.100 città. EasyPark è ...
Gruppo Volkswagen - Sei 'gigafactory' in Europa entro il 2030

Per raggiungere tale obiettivo il gruppo tedesco punterà sia su Ionity , la joint venture con numerosi altri costruttori come Daimler, BMW o Ford, sia su diverse partnership strategiche. Con la ...

Volkswagen: 18mila punti ricarica per EV in Europa in 2025

La crescita, ha annunciato il gruppo durante il Power Day, avverrà attraverso una serie di partnership e con la joint venture Ionity (Bmw, Daimler, Ford e Porsche per VW) già presente in 20 mercati ...
Volkswagen: 18mila punti ricarica per EV in Europa in 2025

Milano, 14 mar. (askanews) - Volkswagen punta a gestire circa 18.000 punti di ricarica rapida pubblici in Europa entro il 2025, pari a una crescita di 5 volte rispetto alla rete di oggi e a circa un t ...

Il gruppo BMW e Daimler Mobility hanno approvato la cessione di Park Now al gruppo EasyPark. L'accordo siglato ieri conferma le indiscrezioni dello scorso febbraio e consentirà ad EasyPark di compiere ...
