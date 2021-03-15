MSI: laptop a condizioni davvero speciali per la festa PapàLittle Nightmares II a venduto 1 milione di copieCrash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time recensione PS5 Stati Uniti, Biden : somministrate 100 milioni di dosiCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time disponibile ora su PS5, Xbox X/S e ...Il Playtest di Red Solstice 2 è ora accessibile gratuitamente su SteamCinque buoni motivi per regalare un puzzle fotograficoChe Dio ci aiuti ... si farà settima stagione della serie?Energia e bollette: italiani a caccia di bonus e risparmio, ma cresce ...Xbox Game Pass aggiunge 20 titoli di Bethesda

Half of Italy is a COVID - 19 red zone

ROME, MAR 15 - Half of Italy was on lockdown on Monday after a recent upswing on COVID - 19 contagion ...

Half of Italy is a COVID - 19 red zone (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 15 - Half of Italy was on lockdown on Monday after a recent upswing on COVID - 19 contagion and the government's imposition of new rules making it more likely that regions get classified as coronavirus red zones. As a result Half of Italy's regions are now red, meaning all non - essential shops are closed there, bars and restaurants can only ...
