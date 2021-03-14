Cuomo allegations: Dems do not believe in fair trials (Di domenica 14 marzo 2021) Speaker Pelosi has just said that harassment allegations on NY Governor Andrew Cuomo are “credible” and serious. It now seems that nor democrats do believe in fair trials anymore. And this is also a sign of how a media trial can matter more than national issues in the nowadays society. Cuomo allegations: are Dems against Leggi su periodicodaily
Advertising
estellelevenda1 : RT @TomthunkitsMind: CUOMO ALLEGATIONS - Sparkleon1 : RT @TomthunkitsMind: CUOMO ALLEGATIONS - Franklee255B : RT @TomthunkitsMind: CUOMO ALLEGATIONS - TomthunkitsMind : CUOMO ALLEGATIONS - JaguarVP : RT @TomthunkitsMind: CUOMO ALLEGATIONS 02 -
Cuomo allegationsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cuomo allegations