Mhome Builds Bright Future for Prefabricated Housing | Wins Two International Design Awards

WUHAN, China, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate ...

Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, has won two International Design Awards – the Grand Prix Design Paris (GPDP) Award and 2020 APDC Prize Space Wizards Award – for its Prefabricated residential project, Mhome 1 Yungu Road in Hefei, Anhui Province. The two Awards promote the sharing of global Design resources and cross-regional exchanges and are highly regarded in the global industrial Design field. Mhome's project was recognized for its innovative Design, construction quality, living experience and value. Before receiving these International honors, the project, which was ...
