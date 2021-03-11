Cina: la valuta digitale sta divenendo sempre più la regina nel mondo ...Nada, La vera storia : Tecla Insolia ... Ho avuto il Covid e ho ...Call of Duty Mobile lancia la Season 2: Day of ReckoningRedmi Note 10 e Note 10 Pro alla conquista della fascia media51 WORLDWIDE GAMES: in giro per il mondo stando comodamente a casaCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS | disponibili i nuovi contenutiPatto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i Bitcoin

Gore REDUCE Clinical Study Five-Year Results Demonstrate That PFO Closure With The GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder Provides Safe Long-Term Reduction Of Recurrent Stroke

Published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the REDUCE Study continues to show the

Gore REDUCE Clinical Study Five-Year Results Demonstrate That PFO Closure With The GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder Provides Safe Long-Term Reduction Of Recurrent Stroke (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) - Published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the REDUCE Study continues to show the largest Reduction in Recurrent ischemic Stroke in all PFO shunt sizes over medical therapy alone.*,¹ - Long-Term Results highlight Gore® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder can be trusted for patient Safety and effective defect Closure. FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore), today announced That Gore REDUCE Study Long-Term follow-up Results were published in the March ...
