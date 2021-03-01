K7 Computing Launches Lifetime Valid Antivirus - K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition (Di lunedì 1 marzo 2021) - The Infiniti Edition is available only for the first 50,000 customers worldwide and protects up to 5 devices CHENNAI, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
K7 Computing (www.k7Computing.com), a global major in cyberSecurity, announced the launch of K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition (www.k7Computing.com/Infiniti), a limited Edition Antivirus that gives the customer Lifetime Validity for up to 5 devices. Launched to celebrate the company entering its 30th year of operations, the Infiniti Edition is available only for a month and to the first 50,000 customers worldwide at a special price of USD 70 / ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
K7 Computing (www.k7Computing.com), a global major in cyberSecurity, announced the launch of K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition (www.k7Computing.com/Infiniti), a limited Edition Antivirus that gives the customer Lifetime Validity for up to 5 devices. Launched to celebrate the company entering its 30th year of operations, the Infiniti Edition is available only for a month and to the first 50,000 customers worldwide at a special price of USD 70 / ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Computing Launches
Hoymiles Launches S - Miles Cloud, New Powerful Real - time Solar Power Station Monitoring Platform on Mobile App and BrowserThe upgraded S - Miles Cloud Platform now can offer synchronized data analysis, and in being a cloud - based application, data processing is completed through parallel computing architecture which ...
Hoymiles Launches S - Miles Cloud, New Powerful Real - time Solar Power Station Monitoring Platform on Mobile App and BrowserThe upgraded S - Miles Cloud Platform now can offer synchronized data analysis, and in being a cloud - based application, data processing is completed through parallel computing architecture which ...
Progetto XTREEMOS lancia nuovo sistema operativo per le grid | News CORDIS
Computing LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Computing Launches