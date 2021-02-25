Game Ready: nuovi driver per la GeForce RTX 3060PAW PATROL: ARRIVA LA LINEA CHARGED UPTerapie Intensive : 8 Regioni oltre soglia crisiCarte collezionabili Pokemon sbancano su TWITCH Nuovi Malware per spiare le vittime, ecco lo Stalkerware!Vaccino AstraZeneca: 5mln di dosi in Italia a MarzoVoid Terrarium ++ arriverà su PS5 a maggioSUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE: presentazione di PYRA e MYTHRAJitsu Squad finanziato su KickstarterRed Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...

Matera man arrested for beating, 'imprisoning' wife (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) Matera, FEB 25 - A 44 - year - old Matera man was arrested Thursday for beating his wife and keeping her a virtual prisoner in their home in the southern Italian city. Police said the man stopped his ...
MATERA, FEB 25 - A 44-year-old Matera man was arrested Thursday for beating his wife and keeping her a virtual prisoner in their home in the southern Italian city. Police said the man stopped his wife ...

