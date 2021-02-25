Matera man arrested for beating, 'imprisoning' wife (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) Matera, FEB 25 - A 44 - year - old Matera man was arrested Thursday for beating his wife and keeping her a virtual prisoner in their home in the southern Italian city. Police said the man stopped his ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Matera manVaccinazioni agli ultra 80enni, Matera parte dalla centenaria Quotidiano del Sud
Matera man arrested for beating, 'imprisoning' wifeMATERA, FEB 25 - A 44-year-old Matera man was arrested Thursday for beating his wife and keeping her a virtual prisoner in their home in the southern Italian city. Police said the man stopped his wife ...
Serie D, turno infrasettimanale: in campo Castellanzese-Sanremese e Varese-ImperiaEmanuele Bracaccini di Macerata dirige Castellanzese-Sanremese, mentre Giuseppe Sassano di Padova arbitra Varese-Imperia ...
Matera manSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Matera man