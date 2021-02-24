In arrivo la nuova generazione di VR su PlayStationTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 e 2 arriva su console next-gen e Switch nel ...NVIDIA - RTX ONEl Shaddai in uscita presto su Steam Sony lancia la videocamera full-frame FX3Matteo Salvini: con Presidente Draghi si è parlato riapertureAnimal Crossing: New Horizons all'Università di Macerata BANDAI NAMCO ACQUISISCE UNA QUOTA DI LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENTWATCH DOGS LEGION: LA MODALITÀ ONLINE SARÀ DISPONIBILE DAL 9 MARZO It Takes Two Gameplay Trailer

Peloton Enters into Agreement to Acquire Cevian Technologies

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton is pleased to announce that they have entered into ...

 Peloton is pleased to announce that they have entered into an Agreement to Acquire Cevian Technologies, a cloud-based software company that specializes in real-time data acquisition, visualization, and reporting tools for the completions industry. Cevian's flagship product, FracNet, is a real-time fracturing data visualization and cloud storage platform, that makes any fracturing treatment data accessible in a standard, structured format during and after the job. As the energy industry embraces digitalization and cloud technology, the opportunity to align Cevian's FracNet software and services with Peloton's Platform solutions, including well data lifecycle and production data lifecycle, will ...
