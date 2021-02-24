Peloton Enters into Agreement to Acquire Cevian Technologies (Di mercoledì 24 febbraio 2021) CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Peloton is pleased to announce that they have entered into an Agreement to Acquire Cevian Technologies, a cloud-based software company that specializes in real-time data acquisition, visualization, and reporting tools for the completions industry. Cevian's flagship product, FracNet, is a real-time fracturing data visualization and cloud storage platform, that makes any fracturing treatment data accessible in a standard, structured format during and after the job. As the energy industry embraces digitalization and cloud technology, the opportunity to align Cevian's FracNet software and services with Peloton's Platform solutions, including well data lifecycle and production data lifecycle, will ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
