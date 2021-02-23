The Last of Us Parte II e l'ingegnoso stratagemma di un giocatore per risparmiare munizioni (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Un trucco particolare è stato scoperto all'interno di The Last of Us Parte II e se utilizzato consente di ridurre notevolmente il consumo di proiettili. Si tratta in sostanza di usare come esca un Runner in modo da distrarre i Clicker. La scoperta arriva per gentile concessione di un video pubblicato su Reddit: in questo breve video, possiamo vedere Ellie avventurarsi in una Seattle in rovina e incontrare due Clicker e due Runner infetti. Quando la protagonista rimane con due nemici di diverso tipo, il giocatore afferra il Runner come scudo e lascia che il Clicker abbatta l'infetto, terminando poi il Clicker con un colpo di machete. A quanto pare questa è una scoperta che ha lasciato a bocca i giocatori perché nessuno sapeva di poter fare una cosa simile: questo trucchetto è utile soprattutto nella modalità Grounded che aggiunge un ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Un trucco particolare è stato scoperto all'interno di Theof UsII e se utilizzato consente di ridurre notevolmente il consumo di proiettili. Si tratta in sostanza di usare come esca un Runner in modo da distrarre i Clicker. La scoperta arriva per gentile concessione di un video pubblicato su Reddit: in questo breve video, possiamo vedere Ellie avventurarsi in una Seattle in rovina e incontrare due Clicker e due Runner infetti. Quando la protagonista rimane con due nemici di diverso tipo, ilafferra il Runner come scudo e lascia che il Clicker abbatta l'infetto, terminando poi il Clicker con un colpo di machete. A quanto pare questa è una scoperta che ha lasciato a bocca i giocatori perché nessuno sapeva di poter fare una cosa simile: questo trucchetto è utile soprattutto nella modalità Grounded che aggiunge un ...

aquabias : RT @WanniedyDy: I HA8 YOU @ ALL ?? THE LAST PART THO SHSJSKSKSKKSKSKS - hpevk : @teteIoaf THE LAST OART AHAHAHAHAHAAHAH - lawofirene : RT @WanniedyDy: I HA8 YOU @ ALL ?? THE LAST PART THO SHSJSKSKSKKSKSKS - Valentinaynwa : 'It feels like we're having the last supper.'???? Ma perché sono così comici ???? - ggwhyyy : RT @WanniedyDy: I HA8 YOU @ ALL ?? THE LAST PART THO SHSJSKSKSKKSKSKS -