SunRock Biopharma and GenScript ProBio Enter into a Collaboration Agreement to Develop Novel Monoclonal Antibody Program (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) NANJING, China, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On February 21, 2021, GenScript ProBio and SunRock Biopharma, a company focused on the Development of Antibody therapeutics targeting cancer, announced a Collaboration spanning preclinical discovery to large scale GMP manufacturing for SunRock's CCR9 therapeutic Antibody candidates. GenScript ProBio will provide SunRock Biopharma a one-stop-solution from Antibody discovery, cell line Development, process Development to GMP drug substance and drug product manufacturing services. By leveraging complementary strengths and capabilities, the parties are committed to the R&D, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
