Camogli cemetery crumbles | coffins in sea

GENOA, FEB 22 - A part of the cemetery at Camogli near Portofino south of Genoa collapsed into the sea ...

Camogli cemetery crumbles, coffins in sea (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) GENOA, FEB 22 - A part of the cemetery at Camogli near Portofino south of Genoa collapsed into the sea on Monday sending coffins into the water. Local residents and tourists were amazed at the sight ...
