Thor: Love and Thunder, uno dei più potenti Avengers comparirà in un cameo?

Il cast di Thor: Love and Thunder potrebbe essersi arricchito della presenza di uno dei più potenti Avengers che comparirà in un cameo. Uno dei più potenti Avengers potrebbe comparire in un cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. Il cameo, che sarebbe stato girato in questi giorni in Australia, riguarderebbe Captain Marvel, interpretata da Brie Larson. Nessuna conferma ufficiale, per il momento, al rumor pubblicato dal blog Crazy Days and Nights reports e rilanciato da Inverse. Nel blog si legge: "Questa attrice è un premio Oscar e una supereroina. Mentre le foto del set hanno incluso alcune star del film, la nostra attrice sta girando nel massimo riserbo per ..."

