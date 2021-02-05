Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Name Change to Eneti Inc. to be Effective February 8, 2021 (Di venerdì 5 febbraio 2021) MONACO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the "Company") announced today that the Company's shareholders approved the Change of the Company's Name to "Eneti Inc." at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on February 3, 2021. The Name Change reflects the ... Leggi su padovanews
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Eneti, la ex Scorpio Bulkers che trasporta turbine e pale eoliche Informazioni Marittime
