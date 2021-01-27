CAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA ... CHI SI AMA SI RIVEDE!The Sims 4 Fenomeni Paranormali Stuff Pack disponibileSmettere di fumare provando il piacere e il gusto dello svapoRed Dead Online: bonus per la creazione di oggettiApex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - Trailer e aggiornamenti delle mappeAnimal Crossing: New Horizons - Nuovo aggiornamento a tema CarnevaleTikTok: una nuova vulnerabilità permette di accedere a dati sensibili ...Red Bull Campus Clutch: prima competizione esport universitaria di ...KONAMI smentisce i rumor relativi alla chiusuraLa Misericordia di Bagnone potenzia il suo organico ecerca sei ...

JETRO Kyoto Announces to hold Kyoto Virtual Design Fair featuring with Konkai-Komyoji Temple

- Visit Kyoto Virtually and find products from Kyoto - Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In ...

In response to the situation lots of trade Fairs have been cancelled due to COVID-19, JETRO Kyoto will hold a Virtual exhibition with overseas buyers to sell products from Kyoto. JETRO Kyoto has just opened a special Virtual exhibition site. 3D photographs had been taken at the venue of Konkai Komyoji Temple where the products of 45 companies from Kyoto are exhibited. ...
