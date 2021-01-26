IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3% (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) NEW YORK, JAN 26 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut Italy's 2021 growth forecast to 3.0%. This was 2.2 percentage points lower than previous forecasts. But it said Italian GDP will rise by 3.6% in 2022, 1.0% higher than its October forecasts. GDP is estimated to have fallen 9.2% in 2020, the IMF said, down from - 10.6% in October. . Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IMF cutsIMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3% La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3%
NEW YORK, JAN 26 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut Italy's 2021 growth forecast to 3.0%. This was 2.2 percentage points lower than previous forecasts. But it said Italian GDP will rise ...
IMF cutsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMF cuts