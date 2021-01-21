Windows 10 Insider Preview: disponibile la build 21296 (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 21296 (RS PRERELEASE) di Windows 10 per gli utenti Insider che hanno scelto il canale di distribuzione Dev! Hey #WindowsInsiders – build 21296 is taking off today for folks in the Dev Channel! Check out the blog post for all the details: https://t.co/GiHIAeeuW1 ^AL#AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/cDY2pE9aQi — Windows Insider (@WindowsInsider) January 21, 2021 Fix di bug e miglioramenti generali Fix di bug: The issue that could prevent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from launching has been fixed and is in the process of rolling out. Please update your game(s) to apply the fix. We ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
Microsoft ha rilasciato Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21296 ai Windows Insider che hanno scelto il canale Dev (Veloce).
