“Peaky Blinders 6”: Cillian Murphy torna con l’ultima stagione (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) È notizia di questi giorni che la storia del gangster di Birmingham, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) e della sua famiglia, negli anni successivi alla Prima Guerra Mondiale terminerà con Peaky Blinders 6. A rivelarlo il suo creatore e scrittore Steven Knight che però ha anche detto che la storia continuerà successivamente sotto un’altra forma narrativa. La notizia ha colto di sorpresa molti fan convinti che la serie avrebbe avuto almeno una settima stagione. Nel recente passato lo stesso Knight in un’intervista a Entertainment Weekly aveva infatti confermato che la storia si sarebbe sviluppata sicuramente fino a una settima stagione. Le riprese di Peaky Blinders ai tempi del Covid-19 La BBC ha confermato che la serie si concluderà con la sesta ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
BBC & Netflix drama 'Peaky Blinders' to end after season six but will return in 'another form'
BBC drama Peaky Blinders is to end after its sixth season, but writer and creator Steven Knight has said the story will return in another form. The show is produced by Banijay-owned Tiger Aspect and ...
