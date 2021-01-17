Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite sono le console del Natale 2020Di Covid muoiono solo i vecchi: La maestra Sabrina Pattarello ...Emma Marrone e Alessandra Amoroso : Pezzo Di CuoreL'allarme dei medici: Hanno fatto feste a Capodanno, ma non lo dicono!Un sondaggio di Wiko rivela che i dispositivi hi-tech sono un ...Matteo Salvini: No ad un esecutivo minestrone Milano, anziano strangola la moglie 90enne Bloober Team svela un nuovo trailer live action per The MediumGTA Online: la Maibatsu Manchez Scout disponibile da Warstock Cache ...OUTRIDERS: SVELATE LE CARATTERISTICHE DELLA VERSIONE PER PC

Planet Smart City acquista la startup Djungle

Planet Smart City investe nei servizi digitali acquisendo la startup Djungle, specializzata in ...

Planet Smart City acquista la startup Djungle (Di domenica 17 gennaio 2021) Planet Smart City investe nei servizi digitali acquisendo la startup Djungle, specializzata in soluzioni per customer engagement e customer loyalty Planet Smart City, società di proptech leader globale nella progettazione e costruzione di quartieri e abitazioni Smart a prezzi accessibili, ha completato l’acquisizione del 100% di Djungle, startup innovativa specializzata nella progettazione di soluzioni digitali… L'articolo Corriere Nazionale.
Leggi su corrierenazionale

