Your guide to Italy’s government crisis

Matteo Renzi pulled the plug, and the lights in Rome’s halls of power are nearly out. The former PM and ...

Your guide to Italy’s government crisis (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) Matteo Renzi pulled the plug, and the lights in Rome’s halls of power are nearly out. The former PM and leader of a small party, Italia Viva, has withdrawn his ministers from Italy’s government, killing its parliamentary majority in the process. The move is the climax of a weeks-long crisis, and although it was anticipated, it came as a shock for many. Especially considering the extremely delicate moment Italy is going through, marked by the worsening pandemic, the economic recession, and the urgency of drawing up a serious recovery plan to unlock life-saving European funds. Mr Renzi promised that Italia Viva will support future laws that are in the country’s interest, such as pandemic relief packages and budget. Aside from that, the current Italian government is essentially done for. How did Italians react? With shock ...
