Empire State Building to Shine in a Red Heartbeat to Honor President-Elect Joe Biden' s COVID-19 Memorial

Music-to-Light Show Synced to Alicia Keys' 'Empire State of Mind' Returns With Simulcast on iHeartMedia ...

Empire State Building to Shine in a Red Heartbeat to Honor President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Memorial (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) Music-to-Light Show Synced to Alicia Keys' 'Empire State of Mind' Returns With Simulcast on iHeartMedia New York's Z100 and the iHeartRadio App NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Empire State Building today announced its participation in President-Elect Biden's plan to Memorialize American lives lost from the COVID-19 pandemic with its iconic Heartbeat lighting. For several months during New York City's direst period, the Empire State Building's Heartbeat exhibited solidarity with and support for the millions of people affected by COVID-19, and specifically the emergency workers who addressed the first, great ...
