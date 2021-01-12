Empire State Building to Shine in a Red Heartbeat to Honor President-Elect Joe Biden' s COVID-19 Memorial

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) Music-to-Light Show Synced to Alicia Keys' 'of Mind' Returns With Simulcast on iHeartMedia New York's Z100 and the iHeartRadio App NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/Thetoday announced its participation in's plan toize American lives lost from the-19 pandemic with its iconiclighting. For several months during New York City's direst period, the'sexhibited solidarity with and support for the millions of people affected by-19, and specifically the emergency workers who addressed the first, great ...