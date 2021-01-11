MSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTUROCovid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...

Mando Corporation introduced the new vision of Freedom in Mobility at CES 2021

Freedom in Mobility as #Freedom of Space, #Smart Delivery, #Autonomous Driving, etc. Connecting the ...

Mando Corporation introduced the new vision of "Freedom in Mobility" at CES 2021 (Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) "Freedom in Mobility" as #Freedom of Space, #Smart Delivery, #Autonomous Driving, etc. Connecting the Mobility with people through 'Electric Hyperconnectivity' (X-by-Wire, SPM Module) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Mando unveils its new vision based on safety and Freedom, the "Freedom in Mobility", at CES 2021. Mando explains the details of "Freedom" they define, especially in terms of Freedom in Mobility such as "Space Freedom", "Smart Delivery", etc. Also, a future automotive solution, where a vehicle seamlessly communicates with a driver via an integrated module of "x-by-Wire" technology including ...
