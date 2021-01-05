Pasta firm sorry for 'Abyssinian rigatoni' (Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) It said that while it could not cancel the mistake, it would give the Pasta a new name based on its shape. The Second Italo-Abyssinian War, fought between Italy and Ethiopia from October 1935 to ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
CAMPOBASSO, JAN 5 - A southern Italian pasta maker said Tuesday it was sorry for marketing a new kind of rigatoni under the name 'Abissine rigate', recalling Italy's colonial Abyssinian campaigns in n ...
