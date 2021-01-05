Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Pasta firm sorry for ' Abyssinian rigatoni'

It said that while it could not cancel the mistake, it would give the Pasta a new name based on its ...

Pasta firm sorry for 'Abyssinian rigatoni' (Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) It said that while it could not cancel the mistake, it would give the Pasta a new name based on its shape. The Second Italo-Abyssinian War, fought between Italy and Ethiopia from October 1935 to ...
Pasta firm sorry for 'Abyssinian rigatoni'
CAMPOBASSO, JAN 5 - A southern Italian pasta maker said Tuesday it was sorry for marketing a new kind of rigatoni under the name 'Abissine rigate', recalling Italy's colonial Abyssinian campaigns in n ...
