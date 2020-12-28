Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 arriverà all'inizio del 2021 con display ...Con la pandemia COVID-19, il mercato dei videogiochi è più redditizio ...Gli scienziati trovano il modo per trasformare la CO2 in carburante ...Napoli: Bancomat Impazzito Emette Banconote458 milioni di PC venduti nel 2020: un record!Xiaomi lancia Mi 11 in Cina: il primo smartphone con Snapdragon 888Alpha Motors Svela Ace, Un Concept Coupé Elettrico VintageTrovare Informazioni Di Un'Immagine Con GoogleOltre 400.000 Preordini Per Xiaomi Mi 11 Prima dell'Uscita UfficialeApple: Anti-tracking Già Disponibile in Beta, Arriverà con iOS 14.4

Dakar exclusive | Franco Picco | ' I have to remember I' m 65'

Sunday was the big day. Rally Raid legend Franco Picco left for his twenty-ninth desert marathon: the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Dakar exclusive, Franco Picco: 'I have to remember I'm 65' (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) Sunday was the big day. Rally Raid legend Franco Picco left for his twenty-ninth desert marathon: the Dakar. The Italian rider has twice finished the event in second place, as well as having clocked ...
Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dakar exclusive
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Dakar exclusive Dakar exclusive Franco Picco have