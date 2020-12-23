GAC MOTOR 2020 Review | Contrarian Upswing | Promising Future

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 23,/PRNewswire/In, GACexpanded enthusiastically into the international automobiles market. Looking back at this year, GAC's international business has grown steadily and sales grew against the trend, delivering eye-catching annual reports. There are several sets of indicators that show the significant progress GAChas made this year: How does GACkeep advancing successfully in a market with such adverse and tough conditions? In the path to global development, GACcontinues to make strategic decisions based on the needs of the market and consumers. Customized products and services for them, addressing their pain points, so that GAC can stand out in the fierce competition in the automotive ...