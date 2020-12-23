GAC MOTOR 2020 Review: Contrarian Upswing, Promising Future (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In 2020, GAC MOTOR expanded enthusiastically into the international automobiles market. Looking back at this year, GAC MOTOR's international business has grown steadily and sales grew against the trend, delivering eye-catching annual reports. There are several sets of indicators that show the significant progress GAC MOTOR has made this year: How does GAC MOTOR keep advancing successfully in a market with such adverse and tough conditions? In the path to global development, GAC MOTOR continues to make strategic decisions based on the needs of the market and consumers. Customized products and services for them, addressing their pain points, so that GAC can stand out in the fierce competition in the automotive ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In 2020, GAC MOTOR expanded enthusiastically into the international automobiles market. Looking back at this year, GAC MOTOR's international business has grown steadily and sales grew against the trend, delivering eye-catching annual reports. There are several sets of indicators that show the significant progress GAC MOTOR has made this year: How does GAC MOTOR keep advancing successfully in a market with such adverse and tough conditions? In the path to global development, GAC MOTOR continues to make strategic decisions based on the needs of the market and consumers. Customized products and services for them, addressing their pain points, so that GAC can stand out in the fierce competition in the automotive ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GAC MOTOR Recognized as Champion of J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for China Brand for Eight Consecutive Years
GAC MOTOR Recognized as Champion of J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for China Brand for Eight Consecutive Years
GAC MOTOR Launches All-New Luxury Flagship GA8 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GAC MOTORCina: batteria al grafene pronta per fine anno Automoto.it Cina: batteria al grafene pronta per fine anno
Il GAC Group sperimenta l’elemento al grafene destinato alla produzione in serie e che promette di abbattere i tempi di ricarica delle vetture elettriche ...
Conto alla rovescia per la super batteria che ricarica l'auto in 8 minuti
Il gruppo cinese Gac ha recentemente dichiarato, infatti, che la messa a punto della batteria potenziata al grafene procede spedita e che gli ingegneri della società inizieranno probabilmente i test ...
GAC MOTORSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GAC MOTOR