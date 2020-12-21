Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4Inghilterra: una nuova variante del coronavirus fuori controlloAtalanta - Roma TV Streaming, Pronostico, Formazioni e Statistiche Sassuolo - Milan. TV Streaming, Pronostico, Formazioni e Statistiche Lazio-Napoli. Dove Vederla, Pronostico, Probabili Formazioni e ...Napoli: Terremoto Oggi 20 Dicembre Campi Flegrei Due Scosse avvertite ...GB Variante Covid. Coronavirus si diffonde più velocementeTerremoto Campania, scossa vicino a Napoli: magnitudo 2.1 a Pozzuoli Morto a Milano Nedo Fiano, era sopravvissuto a Auschwitz

ImmuneMed' s hzVSF-v13 | COVID-19 clinical trials accelerate development of the treatment

Followed by Russia, Indonesia, and Korea, the second phase of the COVID-19 clinical trial ...

zazoom
Commenta
ImmuneMed's hzVSF-v13, COVID-19 clinical trials accelerate development of the treatment (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) Followed by Russia, Indonesia, and Korea, the second phase of the COVID-19 clinical trial was approved in Italy on Friday, December 18, 2020. CHUNCHEON, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The broad spectrum antiviral therapeutic, 'hzVSF-v13(humanized Virus Suppressing Factor)' being developed by ImmuneMed, is on track to progress as a treatment for the COVID-19 pneumonia patients. Currently, it is smoothly progressing with the approval for Phase 2 clinical trials in four countries, and it is expected to see the results sequentially starting as early as the third quarter of 2021. ImmuneMed received the approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety(MFDS) for the compassionate use of hzVSF-v13 as ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ImmuneMed hzVSF
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ImmuneMed hzVSF ImmuneMed hzVSF COVID clinical trials