ImmuneMed's hzVSF-v13, COVID-19 clinical trials accelerate development of the treatment (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) Followed by Russia, Indonesia, and Korea, the second phase of the COVID-19 clinical trial was approved in Italy on Friday, December 18, 2020. CHUNCHEON, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The broad spectrum antiviral therapeutic, 'hzVSF-v13(humanized Virus Suppressing Factor)' being developed by ImmuneMed, is on track to progress as a treatment for the COVID-19 pneumonia patients. Currently, it is smoothly progressing with the approval for Phase 2 clinical trials in four countries, and it is expected to see the results sequentially starting as early as the third quarter of 2021. ImmuneMed received the approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety(MFDS) for the compassionate use of hzVSF-v13 as
