Renzi threatens to bring down Conte govt

When asked if he would be willing to pull the plug on the government if Conte did not make a U-turn, ...

Renzi threatens to bring down Conte govt (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) When asked if he would be willing to pull the plug on the government if Conte did not make a U-turn, Renzi replied: "Yes because it is not a problem of positions, which they have offered me... the ...
ROME, DEC 11 - Matteo Renzi has said in an interview with Spanish daily El Pais that he could bring down Premier Giuseppe Conte's government by withdrawing the backing of his centrist Italia Viva (IV) ...
Mes, c'è l'intesa di maggioranza. Ma sul Recovery fund Conte rischia
L'accondo non c'è sulla governance per la gestione degli oltre 200 miliardi di fondi europei. " "La struttura di Conte pensa a moltiplicare le poltrone", attacca Renzi. Non si terrà il consiglio dei m ...
