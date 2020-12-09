Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference was held in Beijing

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) - QINGDAO, China, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/The governments of Qingdao, Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao jointlytheinon December 8. The event, themed "Tapping into New Development Pattern and Fostering New Growth Poles," gathered officials from related national ministries and commissions as well as executives of renowned Chinese think tanks and domestic and international enterprises. It provided a new platform for resource matching and sharing of the dividend from the integrated development of the. Yang Weimin, deputy director of the Committee forAffairs of the ...