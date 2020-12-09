Inter-Shakhtar | Solomon | ' Faremo di tutto per fermare Lukaku'

(Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) Sul curriculum ha recentemente aggiunto un passaggio in ebraico: due partite col Real, due gol segnati. Manorè la stellina israeliana dello, esterno che squaderna le partite entrando ...

Inter : ?? | IN CAMPO Le foto della seduta odierna dei nerazzurri! ?? - Inter : ?? | MATCHDAY PROGRAMME ?? È online il magazine di #InterShakhtar: video, statistiche, quiz, focus tattici... e tant… - Inter : ?? | BUONANOTTE Grazie per il vostro sostegno, #InterFans: ne avremo bisogno anche mercoledì nella partita fondamen… - Batwayne82Queen : RT @Inter: ?? | MATCHDAY PROGRAMME ?? È online il magazine di #InterShakhtar: video, statistiche, quiz, focus tattici... e tanti altri conte… - coitsu : RT @Inter: ?? | MATCHDAY PROGRAMME ?? È online il magazine di #InterShakhtar: video, statistiche, quiz, focus tattici... e tanti altri conte… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Inter Shakhtar

Questa sera l'Inter di Antonio Conte può dare una svolta decisiva alla sua stagione. Il match contro lo Shakthtar Donetsk a San Siro vale (forse) il passaggio agli ottavi di Champions League. I nerazz ...Match decisivo per il prosieguo della stagione europea: ecco dove vedere in Tv ed in Streaming Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk ...