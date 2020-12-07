YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) Chongqing, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The Yuelai Design International Forum (YDIF) 2020 &; Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will be held at Yuelai International Exhibition City in the Liangjiang New Area on Dec. 8, according to a press conference of the organizing committee. This year's events will be organized by Chongqing Yuelai Investment Group and sponsored by the Liangjiang New Area Management Committee, with the opening ceremony of YDIF scheduled for Dec 8th. The Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will last from Dec 9th to Jan 31st next year. More than 400 guests of honor from countries ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Yuelai Design International Forum (YDIF) 2020 &; Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will be held at Yuelai International Exhibition City in the Liangjiang New Area on Dec. 8, according to a press conference of the organizing committee. This year's events will be organized by Chongqing Yuelai Investment Group and sponsored by the Liangjiang New Area Management Committee, with the opening ceremony of YDIF scheduled for Dec 8th. The Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will last from Dec 9th to Jan 31st next year. More than 400 guests of honor from countries ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : YDIF &Le auto di «The Crown» sono un inno all'orgoglio britannico
Nel frattempo, ripassando quanto visto finora, c'è davvero molto da ammirare, per cui ecco la nostra selezione delle migliori auto di The Crown. Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante (1989). La Aston Martin ...
YDIF &Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YDIF &