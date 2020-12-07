Trading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostroCovid-19, Zone gialle, riaperti 72.000 eserciziRoma, verifiche su maxi-rissa al PincioPapa Francesco : abbandonare mondanità e ricchezzeCORONAVIRUS, DA DOMENICA 6 AL 19 DICEMBRE BASTANO UN SMS O UNA ...GF VIP : FILIPPO NARDI E LA NOTTE BOLLENTE CON LA GREGORACIAmandha Fox svela i suoi calciatori e allenatori preferiti

YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition | Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design

Chongqing, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yuelai Design International Forum (YDIF) 2020 & ...

YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design

Chongqing, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Yuelai Design International Forum (YDIF) 2020 &; Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will be held at Yuelai International Exhibition City in the Liangjiang New Area on Dec. 8, according to a press conference of the organizing committee. This year's events will be organized by Chongqing Yuelai Investment Group and sponsored by the Liangjiang New Area Management Committee, with the opening ceremony of YDIF scheduled for Dec 8th. The Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will last from Dec 9th to Jan 31st next year. More than 400 guests of honor from countries ...
