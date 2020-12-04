RED BULL FACTIONS 2020 ARRIVA LA FINALELa 3 Nations Cup è alle portePlayStation 5 disponibile oggi verso le 10:00 da UnieuroBetaland Wiser Online Casino : I migliori casinò online del 2020La nuova bozza del Dpcm di Natale : A Capodanno coprifuoco alle 22Warner Bros. Games I Arrivano gli eroi in Game of Thrones: ConquestNVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTVEdoardo Bennato presenta Non c'è su Radio Marte : Venerdì 4/12 ore ...

Govt bans travel | keeps curfew during festive season

Under the new decree, which will be in force until January 15, it will only be possible for ...

zazoom
Commenta
Govt bans travel, keeps curfew during festive season (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) Under the new decree, which will be in force until January 15, it will only be possible for non-professionals to go skiing again on January 7. Italy's shopping centres will have to remain closed at ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt bans

Govt bans travel, keeps curfew during festive season
ROME, DEC 4 - The government on Thursday passed a strict package of restrictions aimed at stopping the festive season fuelling a third wave of COVID-19 contagion. The package includes a ban on travell ...
We can't lower guard says Conte on strict Xmas rules
ROME, DEC 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy cannot afford to "lower the guard" after passing a decree with strict rules for Christmas with the aim of stopping the festive season fuelling a third w ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Govt bans
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Govt bans Govt bans travel keeps curfew