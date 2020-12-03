NVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTVEdoardo Bennato presenta Non c'è su Radio Marte : Venerdì 4/12 ore ...New York: Ritrovata una capsula del tempo vecchia di 103 anni. ...Natale: Il presepe più alto del mondo è quello di AlicantePanda Security: Proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiIL DATA PACK 3.0 DI eFootball PES 2021 È DISPONIBILE ORARed Dead Online: la licenza da cacciatore di taglie II disponibileUna Ricetta di Biscotti Per Vincere 5000 Dollari

Drawbridge Health partners with University of Cambridge Researchers for use of OneDraw™ Blood Collection Device in COVID-19 and Other Clinical Studies

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawbridge Health and the Medical Research Council ...

zazoom
Commenta
Drawbridge Health partners with University of Cambridge Researchers for use of OneDraw™ Blood Collection Device in COVID-19 and Other Clinical Studies (Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Drawbridge Health and the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge (UK) today announced the use of the OneDraw™ Blood Collection Device1 for remote Blood sample Collection in a large-scale surveillance study currently being conducted to assess the prevalence of previous infection with COVID-19. Because of the restrictions the pandemic has created for normal contact between Researchers and research volunteers, remote, non-contact Blood Collection is critical for delivering fit-for-purpose samples to the Clinical testing laboratory in a ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Drawbridge Health

Tesla straccia un altro record a Wall Street, per la prima volta oltre muro 500mld $ di valore  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Drawbridge Health
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Drawbridge Health Drawbridge Health partners with University