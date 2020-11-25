Di Maio breaks into debate among Italian progressives | as they look to Biden

Leggi su formiche

(Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) With the election of Joein the US, moderate and progressive leaders have been winning back space on the world stage.mark a departure from the Trump-esque brand of leadership and autoreferentiality, impacted by the pandemic reality check. In a time when global collaboration seems to be the only way out of dire straits, these leaders hold similar views on multilateralism and global cooperation. It’s therefore unsurprising that moderate European politicians have been praising Mr’s calls for a “summit of democracies,” to be called shortly after his inauguration. As explained by Lionel Barber, former editor-in-chief of the Financial Times, in an interview to thedaily la Repubblica, Mrand like-minded democratic leaders “have an enormous job ahead: to save liberal democracy ...