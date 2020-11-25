Di Maio breaks into debate among Italian progressives, as they look to Biden (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) With the election of Joe Biden in the US, moderate and progressive leaders have been winning back space on the world stage. they mark a departure from the Trump-esque brand of leadership and autoreferentiality, impacted by the pandemic reality check. In a time when global collaboration seems to be the only way out of dire straits, these leaders hold similar views on multilateralism and global cooperation. It’s therefore unsurprising that moderate European politicians have been praising Mr Biden’s calls for a “summit of democracies,” to be called shortly after his inauguration. As explained by Lionel Barber, former editor-in-chief of the Financial Times, in an interview to the Italian daily la Repubblica, Mr Biden and like-minded democratic leaders “have an enormous job ahead: to save liberal democracy ... Leggi su formiche
