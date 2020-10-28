COVID-19 epidemic now widespread throughout Italy - ISS (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) "Today the epidemic is no longer confined to certain areas, it is widespread throughout Italy," Brusaferro told a hearing of the Senate's health and hygiene committee. "The Rt index, which describes ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) "Today theis no longer confined to certain areas, it is," Brusaferro told a hearing of the Senate's health and hygiene committee. "The Rt index, which describes ...

COVID-19 epidemic now widespread throughout Italy - ISS

ROME, OCT 28 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Wednesday that COVID-19 contagion was widespread throughout Italy at the moment. The situation, therefore, is ...

