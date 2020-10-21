LTI USD revenues grow 11 2% YoY; Net Profit up 26 7% YoY

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020) MUMBAI, India, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY21 results today. In US Dollars: In Indian Rupees: "We are pleased to report 11.2%th inand 26.7%th in netin Q2. We are also happy to announce a large deal with net new TCV in excess of USD 40mn in analytics. Our large deal pipeline remains strong and we see increased traction in digital, cloud and analytics space. The pandemic has made it apparent that organizations need to reimagine their target operating models embracing digital transformations to remain relevant in the marketplace. This presents tremendous opportunities for companies like us with ...