GAC MOTOR Launches All-New Luxury Flagship GA8 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR, together with partner Aljomaih Automotive ...

GAC MOTOR Launches All-New Luxury Flagship GA8 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

GAC MOTOR, together with partner Aljomaih Automotive Company, held a special global online release on October 15th for the launch of the Luxury Flagship all-new GA8 in the Saudi market. Benefiting from the good reputation of GAC MOTOR, the high-end Flagship model GA8 has attracted much attention as it is launched and is expected to be the best choice of Luxury cars for the new Saudi elites. This global live press conference on YouTube was co-hosted by Ahmad Albader, a well-known Saudi presenter, and Rana Jobran, a TV and radio host. Combining product videos, real-time online audience interaction and other activities. As the new ...
