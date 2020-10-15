Il premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TVSNIPER ELITE 4 IN ARRIVO SU SWITCH A NOVEMBREAggiornamento di sistema 8.00 di PS4 disponibileLet’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020

Announcing INKR | An International | Immersive World of Comics

INKR offers Worldwide access to popular Comics as well as all-new original content with the launch of ...

Announcing INKR: An International, Immersive World of Comics (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) INKR offers Worldwide access to popular Comics as well as all-new original content with the launch of their digital Comics platform and publishing service. SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 INKR Global's Immersive new Comics reading and publishing app, INKR Comics, launches today. This revolutionary new platform features an AI-backed translation technology, tailored content recommendations, a seamless reading experience, and integrated advertising, subscription, pay-per-chapter support, all combining to create one unprecedented global outlet for publishers. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/INKR 202010.shtml   "From our love for Comics came ...
