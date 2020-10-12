Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e locali

Health cops block sites selling bogus COVID products

ROME, OCT 12 - The Carabinieri police's NAS Health unit said Monday that it has blocked around 60 ...

ROME, OCT 12 - The Carabinieri police's NAS Health unit said Monday that it has blocked around 60 websites based outside Italy and a number of social-media adversing campaigns for selling bogus products to combat COVID-19. The products included medicines falsely being sold ...
